ASX Continues Board Renewal, Announces Changes To Directors

ASX Limited (ASX) Chairman Damian Roche welcomes two new non-executive directors, continuing the Board’s commitment to refresh talent, skills and experience of its directors. Vicki Carter and Luke Randell will join as nonexecutive directors with Ms Carter’s appointment effective from 2 February 2023 and Mr Randell’s from 3 April 2023. Ms Carter and Mr Randell will stand for election at ASX’s Annual General Meeting on 19 October 2023.

Mr Roche said: “One of my priorities in pursuing a program of Board renewal has been to strengthen the Board’s technology and cyber capabilities, and experience in managing the complex needs of large scale transformation programs. These skills are critical to understanding how these transformations will complement the technology changes at ASX and impacts our customers and their business needs.

“I am confident that Vicki and Luke have the relevant skills with transformation and can bring insights drawn from contemporary customer relationships to make valuable contributions to the Board.”

These appointments follow those of non-executive directors Dave Curran and Heather Smith, both of whom were formally elected to the ASX Board at the Annual General Meeting last September.

With these changes, ASX confirms today that Heather Ridout AO will retire following the conclusion of the February Board meeting and Peter Marriott will retire at the conclusion of the meeting in April.

Ms Carter brings more than 35 years’ experience as a senior executive and non-executive director from a career spanning banking, insurance, wealth management and telecommunications.

Ms Carter is an accomplished leader experienced in leveraging technology and achieving organisational transformation by improving customer outcomes, reducing costs and simplifying operations. She established Telstra’s Transformation Delivery function and oversaw the successful delivery of T22, Telstra’s multi-year transformation program, and her experience and insights will be a valuable addition to the Board’s skill set.

Mr Randell brings a deep understanding and experience of securities markets gained during a distinguished career with global investment firm Citi. His experience spans more than three decades managing and growing equity and derivatives markets businesses across Australasia, Japan, UK, Europe and the Middle East. Having recently retired as Head of Markets Australia and New Zealand for Citi, Mr Randell will provide valuable insights to Board discussions by drawing upon contemporary stakeholder relationships.

“The appointment of Vicki and Luke continues the ASX Board renewal process that commenced with the appointments of Dave and Heather in March and June 2022 respectively,” Mr Roche said.

“Together with the appointment of Helen Lofthouse as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in August 2022, I am confident the Board has the requisite mix of expertise, industry experience and diversity to ensure appropriate oversight and guidance as we continue to build a world-class exchange.”

Mr Roche also recognised the deep contribution from Ms Ridout and Mr Marriott as they depart the ASX Board: “I want to thank them for their outstanding service and contributions to ASX over many years and I am grateful for their wise counsel.”

At the time of re-election in 2021 for Ms Ridout and Mr Marriott, both directors indicated they would not seek reelection following this current term. Ms Ridout served as a non-executive director since August 2012 and Mr Marriott since July 2009.

About Vicki Carter

Ms Carter is an experienced Senior Executive and Non-Executive Director with a successful career spanning over 35 years in banking, insurance, wealth management and telecommunications. Ms Carter is experienced across a wide range of areas including strategy, operations, sales, human resources and transformation delivery, with her most recent executive experience being with Telstra Corporation where she served as an Executive Director between 2015 and 2021. In that time, she was responsible for customer experience, product design and delivery, strategy and business services, and delivery for the T22 multi-year transformation program.

Prior to joining Telstra, Ms Carter was with National Australia Bank for twelve years. Her roles at NAB included Executive General Manager (EGM) Retail Banking and EGM Business Operations. Ms Carter’s early career involved product, business development and project director roles at ING Australia, Prudential Assurance and Australian Eagle.

Ms Carter also serves as non-executive director of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited and IPH Limited and is Chair of Sandhurst Trustees Limited. She is a member of Chief Executive Women and a graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

About Luke Randell

Mr Randell’s deep experience in global capital markets was developed over nearly 40 years with investment firm Citi, overseeing operations in Australia, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. His most recent role was as Head of Markets & Securities Services for Citi Australia and New Zealand.

He was previously CEO, President and Head of Institutional Clients Group for Citi in Japan where he was responsible for oversight of Citi’s Markets, Securities and Transaction Services, Investment and Corporate Banking. Before moving to Japan, Mr Randell was Co-Head of Global Markets, as well as Head of Equities for Citi in Australia and New Zealand, a role he assumed in 2009. Prior to this he was based in London where he was Head of Equity Derivatives for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mr Randell’s early career was with AMP, where he was involved in asset valuation and analysis, and then currency and equity trading. In 1991, he joined County Natwest to initially oversee portfolio and index trading before becoming Head of Equity Trading for Australia and New Zealand, including activity in the Hong Kong and Japan markets. County Natwest merged with Citi in 1998.

Mr Randell is a registered Certified Practicing accountant (CPA) and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.