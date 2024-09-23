ASX Chief Risk Officer To Retire

Following a 35 year career in financial services, most recently as ASX’s Chief Risk Officer, Hamish Treleaven has announced his intention to retire.

Mr Treleaven was appointed Chief Risk Officer in March 2017 with responsibility for designing and implementing all aspects of the current risk management frameworks ASX relies on to operate and manage its business.

Helen Lofthouse, ASX Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Hamish has played a critical role in building out ASX’s risk management capability and driving the maturity of our frameworks, systems and processes.

“Over more than seven years he has been an integral part of ASX, supporting the Group in navigating a period of significant change and progress, including continued uplift in risk management practices to meet evolving global standards.”

Mr Treleaven is also recognised for many notable contributions to the Group including the response and planning for ASX’s operational resilience through COVID and leading major regulatory response programs.

“I am grateful for the contribution Hamish has made and I am pleased he will continue to support ASX until we finalise a transition of responsibilities,” Ms Lofthouse said.

An internal and external search process is underway to replace the role.