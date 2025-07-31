ASX Chief Compliance Officer To Resign

Following a successful career at ASX spanning 15 years, ASX Chief Compliance Officer Daniel Moran has announced his resignation.

Mr Moran first joined ASX in 2010 as Deputy General Counsel before rising to the position of Group General Counsel in 2017. He was appointed to his current role as Chief Compliance Officer in 2022.

ASX Managing Director and CEO Helen Lofthouse said: “Having served on the Executive Team for the past eight years, Daniel is a valued member of senior management and has helped the Group navigate a period of significant change and progress.”

As Group General Counsel Daniel led the Legal team at a time when ASX significantly expanded its service offerings and its investment in technology systems and data, bringing a range of new legal requirements and specialist areas, as well as new regulatory focus. As Chief Compliance Officer he has driven a comprehensive and successful improvement program as ASX moves towards a more risk-based, data-driven and effective model of market supervision.

During this transition GM Listings Compliance Garth Riddell will step into the role of Interim Chief Compliance Officer and manage the day-to-day responsibilities of running ASX’s Listings Compliance function.

Ms Lofthouse said: “I am grateful for Daniel’s contribution over the years and I am pleased we will continue to have access to his expertise to deliver key pieces of policy work as we manage the transition of responsibilities.”

An internal and external search process will be undertaken to replace the role.