ASX: Change Of Registry Address

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.15.1, ASX gives notice that with effect from 14 April 2025, the Sydney office of our registry, MUFG Corporate Markets (AU) Limited (MUFG), is moving to:

MUFG Corporate Markets (AU) Limited

Liberty Place

Level 41

161 Castlereagh Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Telephone numbers and postal address remain unchanged.

ASX shareholders wishing to contact MUFG can continue to do so by email at asx@cm.mpms.mufg.com, by phone on 1300 724 911, or through the investor centre at https://au.investorcentre.mpms.mufg.com.

The mailing address for MUFG continues to be Locked Bag A14, Sydney South NSW 1235.

Release of market announcement authorised by:

Continuous Disclosure Committee