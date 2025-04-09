Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ASX: Change Of Registry Address

Date 09/04/2025

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.15.1, ASX gives notice that with effect from 14 April 2025, the Sydney office of our registry, MUFG Corporate Markets (AU) Limited (MUFG), is moving to: 

MUFG Corporate Markets (AU) Limited
Liberty Place
Level 41
161 Castlereagh Street
Sydney NSW 2000 

Telephone numbers and postal address remain unchanged.

ASX shareholders wishing to contact MUFG can continue to do so by email at asx@cm.mpms.mufg.com, by phone on 1300 724 911, or through the investor centre at https://au.investorcentre.mpms.mufg.com. 

The mailing address for MUFG continues to be Locked Bag A14, Sydney South NSW 1235.

Release of market announcement authorised by:
Continuous Disclosure Committee

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg