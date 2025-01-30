ASX Appoints Chief Risk Officer

ASX announces the appointment of Dirk McLiesh as its Chief Risk Officer, effective Monday 3rd March. Mr McLiesh is an accomplished listed-company executive with more than 25 years’ experience in risk management leadership positions within the financial services industry in Australia and New Zealand. He brings deep expertise in both financial and non-financial risk, including a strong track record in delivering risk culture change and regulatory engagement programs.

He was most recently the Chief Risk Officer of Westpac New Zealand, and prior, served in senior leadership risk roles for the Bank of New Zealand, National Australia Bank and Westpac.

Helen Lofthouse, ASX Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: “I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Dirk as our Chief Risk Officer. He brings extensive experience as a CRO and risk management leader in listed financial services companies, and has the right skills to drive the continued strengthening and improvement of our risk culture and risk management approach at ASX.

“We have a clear program of delivery on risk culture as part of our five-year strategy, and we’re making good progress. In November last year, with the retirement of our previous CRO, we appointed Leanne McDougall to work in an interim CRO capacity while we progressed our search for a permanent appointment. In a short space of time, Leanne has made a positive impact at ASX, and I’d like to thank her for her contribution.”

ASX interim Chief Risk Officer Leanne McDougall will continue in the role until Mr McLiesh joins the organisation in March, and support through a transition period. Mr McLiesh will report directly to the CEO and join the Executive Leadership Team.

Dirk McLiesh biography

Dirk McLiesh has worked in risk management for more than 25 years at institutions in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Most recently, he was the Chief Risk Officer of Westpac New Zealand. During his career, he has worked for Westpac, National Australia Bank, Capital One, Microsoft and the Boston Consulting Group.

Mr McLiesh has bachelor degrees in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics from the University of Melbourne, and an MBA from INSEAD.