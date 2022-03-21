ASX: Appointment Of Director - David Curran

The Board of ASX Limited announces the appointment of Mr David (Dave) Curran as a non‐executive director with effect from today.
Mr Curran will stand for election at ASX’s Annual General Meeting on 28 September 2022.
ASX Chairman, Damian Roche said: “Strengthening the technology, cyber security and project management-related expertise of the Board has been an area of focus of mine as Chairman.
“The Board and I are delighted that Dave has agreed to join us. He brings to the Board over 30 years’ corporate technology experience implementing large, complex projects across the Australian banking and financial services landscape.
“Dave’s experience leading digital transformations to deliver customer-focused solutions, knowledge of new and emerging technologies, and desire to see Australia realise its potential as a world-class technology centre bring both practical and strategic perspectives to ASX.
“These attributes, along with his ability to combine technology, business and customer views, give him deep insights into Australia’s corporate, technology, political and regulatory environment and will help ensure we stay ahead of ASX’s and our customers’ evolving needs.
“Dave is also passionate about addressing Australia’s technology skills shortage and developing pathways for greater diversity in tech and will add to the breadth of capability and experience of the Board,” added Mr Roche.
Mr Curran was formerly Westpac Group’s Chief Information Officer and has previously held executive technology roles at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), where he led the Group’s technology transformation including the industry-leading modernisation of CBA’s deposit and lending capabilities. Dave is Chair of the Westpac Scholars Trust, which provides 100 scholarships every year to challenge, explore and set new benchmarks in innovation, research, and social change. He is also a Board member of Tour de Cure, the cancer research, support and education charity.