ASX Limited (ASX) advises that Lucy Barnett has been appointed as a Company Secretary of ASX. Ms Barnett was appointed as General Manager, Company Secretariat on 11 October 2022.

Daniel Moran and Johanna O’Rourke continue to act as Company Secretaries of ASX.

Ms O’Rourke remains the person responsible for communications with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission in relation to listing rule matters.