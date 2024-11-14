ASX Announces Appointment Of Interim Chief Risk Officer

ASX announces the appointment of Leanne McDougall as its interim Chief Risk Officer, commencing in the role later this month.

Ms McDougall is a highly experienced risk professional with more than 30 years’ experience in financial services in Australia and the United States. She was most recently the Chief Risk Officer of Suncorp Bank with responsibility for governance and management of all risk types. Prior to Suncorp Bank, Ms McDougall held a number of senior and executive roles in risk management at National Australia Bank and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The appointment follows the decision of current ASX Chief Risk Officer, Hamish Treleaven, to retire. Mr Treleaven’s intention to retire was announced in September 2024 and he will depart ASX following a short period of transition to Ms McDougall.

Helen Lofthouse, ASX Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: “I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Leanne as our interim Chief Risk Officer. She brings deep skills and experience across all risk management asset classes and has a strong background in operational risk within the financial services sector.

“This appointment will support our ongoing work to strengthen and improve risk culture at ASX which is a key focus of our New Era strategy.”

Ms McDougall, who will commence at ASX on Monday 18 November, will report directly to the ASX CEO and join the Executive Team.

Leanne McDougall biography

Most recently, Ms McDougall was the Chief Risk Officer at Suncorp Bank with responsibility for governance and management of all risk types, including operational risk, compliance, credit risk, liquidity and financial crime compliance. She has also held senior positions at National Australia Bank and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.