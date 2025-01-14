ASK Private Wealth Widens Its Global Footprint Through New DIFC Office To Serve NRIs And Global Investors

Part of Blackstone-backed ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, ASK Wealth Advisors (DIFC) Pvt Ltd (‘ASKWA DIFC’) will use DIFC as a hub for its Middle East and Africa operations.

ASK will offer customised wealth management solutions, meeting the global diversification needs of Indian and Middle East investors.

ASK Private Wealth, the Wealth Management arm of Blackstone-backed ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, announced the launch of its operations in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region through ASKWA DIFC.

This will enable NRIs and global investors to access the vibrant Indian market with ease. It will also offer India-based clients access to global markets for portfolio diversification. This move strengthens ASK’s commitment to delivering tailored, innovative wealth management solutions on a global scale.

Commenting on the expansion, Rajesh Saluja, Co-founder, CEO & MD, ASK Private Wealth, said, "The launch of our DIFC office underscores ASK's commitment to scaling our international footprint. The Indian diaspora has global ambitions, and we would like to partner them in their outreach. This move will enable us to offer overseas investors a gateway to India’s dynamic markets while supporting Indian clients in diversifying globally."

Prateek Pant, Market Head for Middle East & Africa, ASK Wealth Advisors (DIFC) Pvt Ltd, added, "Dubai’s strategic location and robust financial ecosystem make it an ideal base to connect investors in Middle East & African markets with India’s compelling growth story. Through ASK DIFC, we aim to provide professional clients in these regions with diverse wealth solutions backed by ASK’s legacy of excellence and innovation."

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, commented, "We would like to extend a warm welcome to ASK Wealth Advisors to DIFC. ASK joins the Centre at an exciting time – a period during which we are seeing unprecedented global inflows of private capital as well as of wealth and asset managers to Dubai, making it the centre of gravity for wealth in the Middle East. The opportunities available to ASK from DIFC are endless, and we would like to thank them for choosing us as their new home in the region.”

ASK’s DIFC office will be led by a team of highly experienced professionals with deep expertise in wealth management and a proven track record of delivering exceptional client outcomes. These professionals will be supported by the Group's extensive global resources, including robust research capabilities, innovative investment strategies, and a legacy of excellence in asset and wealth management. This strategic approach underscores ASK’s dedication to delivering innovative, client-centric wealth management solutions while strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the region.