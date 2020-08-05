ASIC’s Role In Ensuring Confidence Is Maintained In The Financial System - This Statement Was Tabled At The House Of Representatives Standing Committee On Economics, Parliament House On 5 August 2020

Australia faces significant challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ASIC is committed to making a real difference in the way our economy and our community navigates this difficult time.
We have responded rapidly and strategically to the challenges created by the pandemic, focusing on protecting vulnerable consumers, maintaining the integrity of markets and supporting businesses.
ASIC will continue to play its important role in ensuring confidence is maintained in our financial system and that it remains fair, strong and efficient so it can support Australians and Australian businesses in this time of economic strain.