ASIC Warning: Scammers Offering Fake Green Bonds

ASIC is alerting investors of the existence of a number of fake green bonds.

In Australia, green bonds are not directly available to the general public or retail investors. Any website or entity claiming otherwise is a scam.

Scammers may represent themselves as well-known financial services firms and invite people to invest in fictitious environmentally sustainable green bonds.

ASIC is aware of the existence of a number of fake green bonds. Green bonds are bonds that are used to finance new and existing projects that offer climate change and environmental benefits. They can be purchased by superannuation funds, fund managers, insurance companies and other wholesale entities, but are not directly available to the public.

What to look out for

Offers of green bonds. Like other wholesale product offerings, green bonds may be available to purchase in a registered managed investment fund. However, they are not directly available to the general public or retail investors. Details on how to invest in a managed investment scheme, or MIS, can be found on Moneysmart.

People claiming to be from well-known companies who offer green bonds.

People or companies that invite you to invest in ‘environmentally sustainable green bonds’ via social media or websites.

Fake investment materials and disclosure documents.

Before investing, share details including any disclosure document with your bank. This will help them check the legitimacy of the offer before transferring any funds.

For more information about investment scams, and the checks to do before investing, visit ASIC’s Moneysmart website. However, keep in mind that these checks do not guarantee the legitimacy of a product or a company.

Think you have been scammed?

Do not send any more money Report it to your financial institution Be wary of follow-up scams promising to help get your money back Report it to your local police Report it to ASIC (unfortunately ASIC cannot help you get your money back)

Further support

If you need someone to talk to, contact:

Lifeline on 13 11 14 (24 hours) or their crisis support online chat or

Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36 (24 hours) or their web chat

If you are experiencing problems with debt, contact:

the National Debt Helpline on 1800 007 007 (Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4.30pm) or chat online

