ASIC today released the exam results from the 28th Financial Advisers Exam cycle, held in March 2025.

The exam, conducted by the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER), follows a rigorous process to ensure all candidates in each cycle are tested to the same standards.

In the March exam cycle:

241 people sat the exam

73.4% (177) passed the exam, and

72.6% (175) sat the exam for the first time.

As has been the practice for previous cycles, unsuccessful candidates will receive general feedback from ACER on the areas they underperformed.

The next exam will be held on 5 June 2025.

Background

To date, 21,812 individual candidates have sat the exam. Over 20,237 (92%) of candidates who have sat the exam have passed, demonstrating they have the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam.

