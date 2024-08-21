ASIC Releases Workshop Summary Document On Servicing First Nations Communities With A Focus On Culture, Community And Engagement

Key points

ASIC’s workshop highlighted a range of approaches for providing accessible and effective engagement channels through in-person services in remote First Nations communities.

Access the summary document from the virtual workshop on servicing First Nations communities with a focus on culture, community and engagement .

ASIC has published a summary document regarding its June 2024 industry workshop on servicing First Nations communities with a focus on culture, community and engagement.



The workshop explored insights from financial services industry representatives on existing approaches, and guidance for how industry can develop more meaningful services in remote locations.



It provided context around the unique circumstances and experiences of First Nations consumers living in remote locations and highlighted where organisations had aligned their services with the needs identified by the communities, providing better outcomes.



These workshops have been hosted as part of ASIC’s continued engagement with industry to progress the outcomes identified in ASIC’s Indigenous Financial Services Framework.



