ASIC Releases November 2025 Financial Adviser Exam Results

ASIC today released the exam results from the 31st Financial Advisers Exam cycle, held in November 2025.

The exam, conducted by the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER), follows a rigorous process to ensure all candidates in each cycle are tested to the same standards.

In the November exam cycle:

308 people sat the exam

67.5% (208) passed the exam, and

75.6% (233) sat the exam for the first time.

Candidates receive a pass or fail result, as prescribed in the Corporations (Relevant Providers – Education and Training Standards) Determination 2021. As has been the practice for previous cycles, unsuccessful candidates will receive general feedback from ACER on the areas where they underperformed.

The next exam will be held on 5 March 2026. The booking period for this exam opens 23 January 2026 and closes 13 February 2026.

Background

To date, 22,386 individual candidates have sat the exam. Of these, 20,754 (92%) candidates have passed the exam, demonstrating they have the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam.

