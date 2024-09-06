ASIC Releases August 2024 Financial Adviser Exam Results

ASIC today released the exam results from the 26th Financial Advisers Exam cycle, held in August 2024.

The exam, conducted by the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) since inception, follows a rigorous process to ensure all candidates in each cycle are tested to the same standards.

In the August exam cycle:

231 people sat the exam

62% (143) passed the exam, and

73% (170) sat the exam for the first time.

As has been the practice for previous cycles, unsuccessful candidates will receive general feedback from ACER on the areas they underperformed.

The indicative dates for exams in 2025 are 6 March, 5 June, 7 August, and 6 November.

Background

To date, 21,430 individual candidates have sat the exam. Over 19,835 (92%) of candidates who have sat the exam have passed, demonstrating they have the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam.

For more information visit Financial adviser exam.