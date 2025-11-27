ASIC Proposes Updates To Guidance On Advertising Financial Products And Services

ASIC is seeking stakeholder feedback on updates to Regulatory Guide 234 Advertising financial products and services (including credit): Good practice guidance (RG 234).



The proposed updates are intended to ensure the currency and clarity on ASIC’s regulatory approach to advertising financial products and services by:

providing guidance reflecting ASIC enforcement and regulatory action relevant to advertising conduct undertaken since the publication of RG 234 in 2012

incorporating guidance from Regulatory Guide 53 The use of past performance in promotional material (RG 53) to ensure all of ASIC’s advertising guidance is in one location, and

simplifying and streamlining the existing guidance.

We propose to withdraw RG 53 after the updated RG 234 is published.

A copy of the proposed updated RG 234 and a summary of the changes are available below.

CS 37 Proposed update to ASIC’s guidance on advertising financial products and services

Providing feedback

Please send your feedback to rri.consultation@asic.gov.au by 5pm AEDT on 22 January 2026.

Background

RG 234 provides guidance to help relevant entities comply with their legal obligations not to make false or misleading statements or engage in misleading or deceptive conduct. These include promoters of financial products, financial advice services, credit products and credit services, and publishers of advertising for these products and services.