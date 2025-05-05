ASIC Launches New Portal For Australian Financial Services Licensees

ASIC has unveiled a new digital portal to allow applicants to apply for an Australian financial services (AFS) licence.

The new portal, integrated into the ASIC Regulatory Portal, is designed to provide a more efficient, modern and user-friendly experience for AFS licence applicants. It will streamline the way AFS licensees submit applications and make notifications to ASIC.

What’s changing and when?

From 5 May 2025, if you want to run a financial services business you can apply for an AFS licence through the Regulatory Portal. Additional transactions to vary, cancel and maintain an AFS licence will be accessible in the coming months.



To facilitate the transition, the existing eLicensing system will remain operational until the transactions are available in the new portal. Until then, AFS licence applicants can choose to lodge an application for an AFS licence via the Regulatory Portal or the eLicensing system.

What are the key changes and benefits?

While the core information that ASIC is seeking from licence applicants has not changed, the interface and the method for responding to questions has been redesigned to improve the user experience.

The key changes and benefits for applicants include the automatic pre-filling of application details, eliminating the need to separately upload additional documentation and the ability to select financial products and services at a more granular level so that ASIC can better understand the financial services that applicants intend to provide.

ASIC will update the licence application guidance, including the consolidated AFS Licensing Kit and licensing webpages, once all functions are rolled out in the new portal.

For information on how to apply for an AFS licence in the new portal, view our demonstration video. Anyone seeking to apply for a licence will first need to register to access the ASIC Regulatory Portal.

A key milestone in ASIC’s RegistryConnect program

The AFS licences project is a part of our RegistryConnect program to uplift ASIC’s business and professional registers, and the wider digital transformation ASIC is making towards becoming a more efficient and data-informed regulator.

Through the RegistryConnect program, ASIC will deliver reliable, secure and efficient registry service to support the economy for the benefit of all Australians.