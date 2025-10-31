ASIC Launches New Breach Data Dashboard

Australians can now access data about reported breaches of the law by Australian financial services licensees and credit licensees through a new ASIC dashboard.

The Reportable Situations (RS) dashboard, which contains granular information about licensees’ self-reported breaches, aims to support improvements to customer outcomes, and uplift in the compliance and reporting practices of licensees across the financial services and credit space.

The public dashboard will provide insights and trends relating to:

volume and nature of breaches

customer impact and loss

investigation and rectification of breaches, and

customer compensation and remediation.

Background

Australian financial services (AFS) and credit licensees are required to report compliance breaches to ASIC under the RS regime, and ASIC is required each year to publish information about reports lodged and the entities to which those reports relate.

In recent months, ASIC has foreshadowed the intention to publish more granular data via a new dashboard.

ASIC consulted on its proposed approach over April and May 2025, before publishing a summary of feedback in September 2025 outlining its final approach to the RS and Internal Dispute Resolution data publications.

This publication approach was determined following consideration of 47 submissions received in response to CP 383 Reportable situations and internal dispute resolution data publication (CP 383)

