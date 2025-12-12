ASIC Industry Funding: 2024-25 Dashboard Of Regulatory Costs And Summary Of Variances Has Been Released

ASIC has today published its annual dashboard outlining actual regulatory costs by sector and subsector for 2024-25, under ASIC's industry funding model (IFM).

This is a requirement under s138 of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001.

ASIC has also published the variances between its estimated and actual costs for subsectors.

Estimated costs were published in our 2024-25 Cost Recovery Implementation Statement (CRIS) on 3 July 2025.

ASIC’s 2024-25 industry funding levies, which are based on actual regulatory costs by subsector, were published on 5 November 2025. We provide this information, ahead of the dashboard and variances, to give industry visibility as soon as actual cost recovery amounts are finalised.

Around 40,000 invoices for the levies will be issued to entities between January and March 2026.

ASIC determines where it directs its regulatory efforts and resources based on the priorities outlined in our Corporate Plan and our ongoing assessment of risks across the industries we regulate. As a result, levies can be difficult to predict and can vary over time.

For more information, see how the government’s industry funding model for ASIC works.