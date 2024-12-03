ASIC Flags Key Observations From Inaugural IDR Data Publication

ASIC has released its first publication of industry-wide data reported under the internal dispute resolution (IDR) data reporting framework.

Under the IDR framework, most licensed financial firms are required to report IDR data to ASIC on a six-monthly basis. This inaugural industry-wide report is a key milestone in the implementation of the framework. Publishing IDR data promotes transparency by sharing valuable information with consumers while also helping to drive improvements in IDR practices.

Key observations from the over 4.7 million complaints reported by financial firms of all types for the period 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 include:

General insurance products were subject to the most complaints (33% of all complaints), followed by credit products (22%) and deposit-taking products (15%)

most complaints were about service (45%), followed by charges (22%) and transactions (11%)

most outcomes involved an explanation or apology only, or no remedy (43%), followed by a service-based remedy (39%) and a monetary remedy (13%)

over three-quarters of all complaints were resolved within one day, and

623,555 complaints resulted in a monetary remedy, collectively totalling over $375 million.

While ASIC does not verify that financial firms’ self-reported data accurately reflects their underlying complaints handling, we found variations in the volume of complaints reported by comparable firms and gaps in the IDR data that indicate the data reported to ASIC may not fully reflect the complaints received by some firms. As a result, ASIC is concerned that some firms are not reporting IDR data as accurately as is possible.

Moreover, 5,035 firms declared no complaints to report for the full year period. This number is higher than ASIC expected.

ASIC will assess compliance with the reporting requirements by reviewing firms that make a nil submission against other datasets, including reports of misconduct, reportable situations and data from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

ASIC Commissioner Alan Kirkland said it is important for firms to foster a positive complaints management culture, including a focus on gathering accurate data, adding that firms should reflect on the detailed requirements and practical guidance outlined in ASIC’s IDR data reporting handbook.

“The gaps we’ve identified suggest there may be inconsistent IDR reporting practices across the industry,” said Commissioner Kirkland.

“While there may be reasonable explanations for some of these variances, we encourage firms to carefully review our report and guidance to assist in reporting complete and accurate IDR data. Starting from next year, we’ll be publishing data about complaints received by individual firms. It is crucial that firms act now to address any gaps in IDR reporting processes, because we will publish the data as it is reported to us.”

Commissioner Kirkland said ASIC is closely examining the standard of IDR reporting and undertaking a range of activities to strengthen compliance with the regime.

“Where we become aware of problems, we will engage with firms to understand the causes, and whether they stem from deficiencies in the firm’s underlying IDR processes or in IDR data reporting,” he said.

“Our ongoing analysis of the IDR data will also inform our other regulatory activities, so industry can expect to hear more from ASIC on this issue.”

Ahead of publishing firm-level data, ASIC will consult on our approach to contextualising and presenting the data.

Downloads

Report 801 Insights from internal dispute resolution data reporting: July 2023 to June 2024 (REP 801)

Regulatory Guide 271 Internal Dispute Resolution (RG 271)

Background

As the first step in the financial dispute resolution framework, IDR plays a vital role in providing remedies and protections for consumers. ASIC is responsible for overseeing the effective operation of the dispute resolution system, which includes setting the standards and requirements for financial firms’ IDR processes.

Since 5 October 2021 financial firms have been required to record all complaints received through their IDR processes. All financial firms began reporting this IDR data to ASIC for the first time from 1 January 2024.

The IDR data reporting framework is the culmination of many years of work with industry to record, improve and standardise the quality of dispute resolution data. In 2025, ASIC will publish firm-level IDR data. This will enable the public to compare the IDR data reported by individual firms.

Collecting, and ultimately publishing, internal dispute resolution data provides greater public visibility of where consumers may be having difficulties. It provides ASIC with an important data set to assist with regulatory decision making and will drive firms to improve IDR practices. The obligation on financial firms to submit IDR data to ASIC is ongoing every six months. ASIC will continue to engage with firms on meeting this requirement.

Financial firms can get more information on the requirements from ASIC’s IDR data reporting page, which includes frequently asked questions.