ASIC Consults On Changes To The Unclaimed Monies Gazette To Strengthen Privacy

ASIC is seeking feedback on proposed changes to the Unclaimed Monies Gazette to improve the privacy and security of personal information.



We are proposing to make a new legislative instrument to address the risks associated with the public availability of personal information in unclaimed money records published in the Gazette.



Currently, the Gazette lists the names and full addresses of shareholders entitled to unpaid money after the compulsory acquisition of their shares.



The draft instrument would modify the operation of subsection 668A(4) of the Corporations Act 2001 to omit the publication of street names and numbers in future editions of the Gazette. The next Gazette is scheduled for publication by 28 February 2026.



ASIC welcomes feedback on the proposal. Please send submissions to rri.consultation@asic.gov.au by 5pm AEDT on 28 November 2025.

Background

ASIC maintains a database of unclaimed money records on ASIC’s Moneysmart website to help people find and reclaim lost money. ASIC also publishes a Gazette each year for unclaimed money records relating to compulsory acquisitions.



Moneysmart displays only limited address information on public unclaimed money records. The draft instrument would align the Gazette with the information published on Moneysmart.

More information

CS 35 Proposed changes to the Unclaimed Money Gazette