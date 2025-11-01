ASIC: Cboe Global Markets Decision

ASIC is aware Cboe Global Markets (Cboe) has made the decision to sell its Australian and Canadian markets businesses, Cboe Australia and Cboe Canada, as part of a global strategic realignment focused on its core derivatives business.

ASIC also notes that Cboe has reaffirmed that these businesses have consistently performed well, are well-positioned for future growth, and have benefited from a supportive regulatory environment that fosters competition. Cboe has also committed to ensuring a successful transition.

Promoting competitive, resilient, and effective capital markets remains a key priority for ASIC. ASIC approved Cboe Australia’s listing application on 7 October 2025 (25-227MR).

ASIC will work closely with Cboe throughout the sale process to promote an orderly transition of Cboe Australia to a suitable buyer.

Competition has brought innovation, resilience, greater liquidity, and lower costs to Australia’s securities markets – benefiting investors, companies, and the broader economy. ASIC considers that Cboe has played a critical role in delivering these outcomes.

Cboe Global Markets provides trading, clearing, and investment solutions in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It was founded in 1973 as the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

As it was formerly known, Chi-X Australia was launched in Australia in 2011 as a competitor to the ASX, introducing an alternative trading venue for ASX-listed securities and contributing to increased competition and innovation in the Australian equities market. It was acquired by Cboe Global Markets in 2021, becoming Cboe Australia.

Cboe Australia currently has around 20% of Australia’s equity market turnover, representing almost $2 billion of trades each day.

As part of our priority on capital markets, on 5 November we will publish our response to our work on evolving capital markets. Our Inquiry into ASX Group – focused on governance, capability, and risk management frameworks – will report by 31 March 2026 and inform our next steps.