ASIC Appoints Scott Gregson As CEO

ASIC has appointed Scott Gregson as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Gregson will join ASIC on 17 March 2025 following a nearly 30 year career with the ACCC and takes over from ASIC’s retiring interim CEO Greg Yanco.

ASIC Chair Joe Longo said Mr Gregson had stood out in an executive search of domestic and international candidates.

‘Scott is an impressive leader and will bring extensive experience to this important role at ASIC,’ Mr Longo said.

‘His commitment to achieving regulatory outcomes that benefit all Australians makes him a strong addition to support ASIC’s commission and head the agency’s executive leadership team.’

Mr Longo said Mr Gregson’s appointment was the next step in ASIC’s transformation following the organisation’s most significant redesign in 15 years, and follows appointments in the past 12 months of new Executive Directors for Enforcement and Compliance, Regulation and Supervision, Data, Digital and Technology and a new Chief People, Culture and Transformation Officer.

‘As ASIC enters the next phase of the program of transformation we began three years ago, Scott’s experience supporting digital and technology delivery, and his pedigree in enforcement and compliance, will continue to ensure ASIC is well placed to meet future challenges.’

Mr Longo thanked retiring interim CEO Greg Yanco for his contribution to helping make ASIC a modern, confident and ambitious regulator.

‘Greg has been an integral part of Australia’s financial services landscape not just in his various senior executive roles at ASIC, but previously at the ASX,’ Mr Longo said.

‘On behalf of all of ASIC, I thank Greg for his exemplary service, dedication and work ethic, and we wish him all the best for the future.’

Mr Gregson said he was looking forward to being part of ASIC’s continued transformation.

‘The momentum ASIC is showing in its work and impact is very appealing for me,’ Mr Gregson said.

‘In an increasingly complex world with heightened cost of living pressures, the work of ASIC is more important than ever and I look forward to taking the step up and helping ASIC meet the challenges ahead.’

Biography

Mr Gregson is currently the ACCC’s Chief Executive Officer (previously Chief Operating Officer). He commenced work at the agency as a graduate in 1996.

Mr Gregson previously served in Executive General Manager roles for mergers and enforcement. He has spent much of his time at the ACCC in investigation and enforcement roles developing strong experience and appreciation for the regulatory role.

He led teams that litigated high-profile matters including against Volkswagen, Coles and Apple, and more recently has led the ACCC’s digital and data transformation program as CEO. He is a graduate of Curtin University and holds a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in Economics and Business Law.