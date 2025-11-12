ASIC Annual Forum 2025: Opening Remarks - Opening Remarks By ASIC Chair Joe Longo At The ASIC Annual Forum In Melbourne On 12 November 2025

Key points

Australia is a highly attractive place to invest, with a sophisticated economy and strong institutions supported by an effective regulatory and governance framework.

We are entering a very different economic era from the one we’ve known and Australia is not immune to global developments and disruption.

If we want our economic prosperity to continue, we need to be ambitious and collaborative. Australia has a choice: innovate or stagnate.

At an event earlier this year, I said that we were living in ‘tumultuous times’ and indeed that feels even more the case today.

We are entering a very different economic era from the one that we've known. We face a more fragmented world order where trust has broken down between major powers and world trade policy uncertainty is at a record high[1]. The head of the International Monetary Fund recently warned the world to ‘buckle up’[2].

At the National Press Club last week, I spoke about the shifts occurring across global financial markets and increased competition for capital and investment. And how Australia must put in place the foundations and guardrails now for the markets we want in the future.

This includes public and private sector collaboration to accelerate innovation in our country.

Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and tokenisation are reshaping the financial services landscape, providing significant opportunity for business and investors.

But new technology also poses new challenges.

For example, in a tokenised world where capital moves instantly across borders and traditional gatekeepers are gone, what happens if something goes wrong?

And when quantum computing can decrypt algorithms, that once took 200 years to break, in a matter of minutes, how do we keep global payments and transactions secure[3]?

I said last week Australia has a choice: innovate or stagnate.

While I was talking about our financial markets, this is a choice that applies to a whole range of issues that will ensure Australia maintains a strategic place in the world.

And that's why we're here today and tomorrow. To explore what that choice looks like in practice. How it applies to so much that is important to what we all do every day.

As we engage in these discussions during the coming days, it's worth remembering our starting point.

Australia is a highly attractive place to invest. We're regarded as a sophisticated economy with strong institutions and a stable rule of law, supported by an effective regulatory and governance framework.

This means we're in a better starting position than most, but it doesn't make us immune from global developments and disruption.

If we want our economic prosperity to continue, we need to be ambitious and collaborative in our thinking and our approach. We need to seize opportunities before us.

Of course, we have to be mindful of risks that undermine confidence - whether they relate to conduct, capital, economic cycles, geopolitical instability, or trade.

There will always be risk, there will always be disruption, and somewhere there will always be a crisis.

This is the premise of Robert Kaplan's recent book, Wasteland: A World in Permanent Crisis[4]. Kaplan argues that today's interconnected world will cause even more conflict writing that, ‘Isolation is the past: full immersion in a chaotic world is the inevitable future’.

Geography has been shrunk by technology, he says. But we're not defeated by technology - however, the world is now smaller and, in his words, ‘more anxious, more claustrophobic, more interconnected than ever before’[5].

Australia is not immune.

