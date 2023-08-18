ASIC Announces Executive Appointments

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) today confirms several executive changes within its senior leadership team.

Markets Group

Calissa Aldridge, the current Senior Executive Leader for Markets Supervision, has been appointed Executive Director, Markets Group. Rhys Bollen, the current Senior Executive Leader for Credit, Banking, and General Insurance has been appointed Senior Executive Leader for Markets Supervision, and Ben Cohn-Urbach will step into the role of acting Senior Executive Leader, Markets Infrastructure.

In their new roles, Ms Aldridge assumes responsibility for end-to-end regulation of markets, including supervision, compliance and enforcement of market infrastructure, market intermediaries, corporate finance activities and market surveillance. Mr Bollen assumes responsibility for supervision of market intermediaries and market surveillance and Mr Cohn-Urbach will oversee market infrastructure.

Ms Aldridge formally commences in her role on 17 August 2023 and will report to the Chief Executive Officer, Warren Day. Mr Bollen and Mr Cohn-Urbach commence in their roles on 28 August 2023 and will report to Ms Aldridge.

In addition, ASIC also confirmed the appointment of the following senior executive leaders, effective 28 August 2023.

Regulation and Supervision

Nathan Bourne, the current Senior Executive Leader, Markets Infrastructure, has been appointed Senior Executive Leader, Credit, Banking and General Insurance. In his role, Mr Bourne will assume responsibility for the day-to-day supervision of regulated entities within the credit, banking, and general insurance industries.

Enforcement and Compliance

Chris Rowe, the current Senior Executive Leader, Investigations, has been appointed Senior Executive Leader Investigation and Enforcement Action, while Brett Crawford, the current Senior Manager, Investigations and Enforcement, has been appointed Chief Investigator and Senior Executive Leader, Small Business Enforcement.

Tom O’Shea has been appointed as Senior Executive Leader, Enforcement Inquiries and Compliance. Tom joins us from the Fair Work Ombudsman with over 10 years’ experience as an enforcement regulator.

ASIC Chief Executive Officer Warren Day said: 'I am pleased to announce each of these new appointments which are testament to the strong talent at ASIC, while at the same time reflective of the need for renewal. The economy and broader environment in which ASIC operates is constantly shifting and we are evolving to meet those challenges.'

'These appointments bring us closer to finalising the implementation of ASIC’s new organisational structure' Mr Day said.

ASIC is Australia’s corporate, markets and financial services regulator.