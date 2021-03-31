ASEAN Exchanges CEOs Steps Up Efforts To Develop Regional Sustainable Capital Market

The 32nd ASEAN Exchanges CEOs meeting hosted by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) was held virtually on March 30, 2021 in Bangkok. CEOs of seven ASEAN Exchanges from six countries namely Bursa Malaysia, Hanoi Stock Exchange, Hochiminh Stock Exchange, Indonesia Stock Exchange, Philippine Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange, and SET collaboratively discussed strengthening co-operation on cross-border products, working together to enhance sustainability in the capital markets, and continuing its joint marketing of ASEAN activities.
Speaking on behalf of the ASEAN Exchanges, SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that in 2020, ASEAN Exchanges successfully launched a new information platform on the ASEAN Exchanges website and jointly participated in several virtual events together. This year’s agenda focused on facilitating the issuance of ASEAN products by having cross border products, sharing experiences in the capital market’s ecosystem development and investment that will lead to sustainability amid the disrupted new normal with practical executions, and continuing to work with partners to foster greater diversity, innovation and investment opportunities.
ASEAN Exchanges started the year with a virtual conference from January 4 to 8, 2021, co-hosted with Credit Suisse. ASEAN’s key policymakers and high-level executives from the private sector shared their knowledge and expertise to more than 90 participating institutional investors. The conference was followed by 208 corporate access meetings. The event turnout reflected, among global investors, the high level of interest in ASEAN Exchanges.
Going forward, the ASEAN Exchanges collaboration will continue to work with best-in-class partners from around the world with an emphasis on the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) theme to spur the growth of investment opportunities in the region. ASEAN Exchanges will jointly establish a Sustainability Working Group to foster sustainable development and enhance the appeal of ASEAN’s listed companies to global investors.
Apart from the seven ASEAN exchanges, Cambodia Stock Exchange and Yangon Stock Exchange joined the meeting.
For more information about ASEAN Exchanges, trading information, listed companies, statistics, analysis and important activities, please visit www.aseanexchanges.org.