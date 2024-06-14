Asadej Kongsiri Appointed As 14th SET President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)'s Board of Governors today unanimously appointed Asadej Kongsiri to be the exchange's 14th president for a four-year term effective from September 19, 2024. His appointment followed a comprehensive selection process. He will commence work on August 1, 2024, in transition prior to his official role.

With Asadej's extensive experience in the securities business, financial services, and with his various executive roles in prominent international organizations, the Board of Governors are confident in his ability to lead and navigate the evolving financial landscape while restoring investors' confidence and enhancing the Thai capital market's attractiveness for both local and foreign investors. With a commitment to driving sustainable growth and fostering success on the global stage, Asadej's leadership will align with SET's vision of 'Making the Capital Market Work for Everyone.'

Asadej, aged 53, holds a Master of Business Administration from MIT Sloan School of Management (USA) and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from The University of Manchester (United Kingdom). Prior to assuming his role at SET, he served as Lead Partner, Financial Advisory at Deloitte Thailand, Managing Director (Investment Banking) at Finansa Securities Ltd., Head of Thailand at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Vice President of Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan, and Financial Officer at PTT pcl.