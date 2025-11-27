As Part Of The Collaboration Between Tel Aviv Stock Exchange With Analyst Mutual Funds TASE Launches 3 Additional Exclusive Tel Bond Indices

TASE continues to spearhead the development of the Israeli capital market by expanding its product range and enhancing public accessibility. In line with its commitment to innovation and the continuous improvement of investment opportunities, TASE is launching three new exclusive bond indices in collaboration with Analyst Mutual Funds. This strategic initiative is designed to empower the investors, offer diverse and high-quality investment solutions, and enhance competition and stability within the Israeli capital market. It is noteworthy that the timing of this launch is supported by the expectation of interest rate cuts commencing as early as this month, which significantly increases the relevance of exposure to the bond market during this period.

The collaboration between TASE and Analyst Mutual Funds commenced in September 2024 with the launch of three exclusive equity indices (the TA-200 Index, the TA-50 Real Index, and the TA-20 Index), and now extends to the launch of three exclusive Tel bond indices. This partnership with Analyst for the launch of the exclusive bond indices will enable investors to benefit from high-quality, diversified, and innovative indices that will open up new investment channels and enhance competition in the capital market.

The launch of the new exclusive indices will enable Analyst to offer a wider variety of passive products tracking Israeli indices, in general, and TASE’s indices, in particular.

Over the past three years, TASE has launched 30 exclusive indices in collaboration with leading capital market fund managers.

The three new bond indices are: Tel-Bond 60 Shekel, Tel-Bond A Issuer Diversification, and Tel-Bond AA Issuer Diversification.

Tel-Bond 60 Shekel will enable exceptionally broad diversification for investment in shekel bonds, covering 60 series with a weight cap of 2% per series and limited to one series per issuer. This index serves as a direct continuation of the success of the 'Tel-Bond 60 CPI-Linked Index,' which is among TASE's most popular bond indices, boasting total AUM of nearly NIS 9 billion across 16 ETFs and tracking funds.

Tel-Bond A Issuer Diversification will incorporate a limit on issuer exposure, differentiating it from indices that restrict exposure solely at the series level. The issuer exposure ceiling will stand at 1.5%, enabling smart and controlled exposure to all industry bonds within the 'A' rating group. The index will exclusively feature bond series with a connection to Israel, comprising 201 series, 81 issuers, and exceptionally high diversification.

Tel-Bond AA Issuer Diversification serves as a complementary solution to the Tel-Bond A Issuer Diversification Index, operating on the same principle of issuer diversification but within the more secure risk category of the 'AA' rating group. This provides investors with a solid and stable solution. The issuer ceiling will be set at 2.5%, encompassing 191 series and 54 issuers, and offering a high premium for this rating group.

These new indices will facilitate smart and controlled exposure to high-rated bonds with broad diversification across issuers, thereby helping investors manage portfolio risk.

The 3 new indices will be launched on November 27, 2025.