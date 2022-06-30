As CX Complexity Increases A Centralized Team Measuring Business Metrics Necessary For Success, Says Aite-Novarica Group - New Report Provides Insights From CX Stakeholder Professionals At Financial Institutions And Insurance Companies

Customer experience (CX) is an area in which a company can differentiate itself, but some budgets and headcounts are stagnant, and companies risk falling behind in meeting rapidly changing expectations. In a new Impact Report, Executing a CX Strategy: Insights from the Aite-Novarica Group 2022 CX Survey, research and advisory firm Aite-Novarica Group looks at insights from a 2022 Aite-Novarica Group CX flagship survey to CX stakeholder professionals at financial institutions and insurance companies.



“CX can be a companywide responsibility, but ownership needs to be consolidated,” said Paul Legutko, Director of the Customer Experience Practice at Aite-Novarica Group. “Doing so allows firms to centralize the strategy and enables a unified and impactful plan of action. It also simplifies the execution and communication of such strategies so stakeholders are informed and involved.”



“The presence of a CX team and leadership role is not enough,” adds Reut Samra, Strategic Advisor at Aite-Novarica Group and co-author of the new report. “Investment is needed. The most important CX improvements are in digital channels, which require new technology, AI, and innovation. Organizations must increase investment in such tools for financial capabilities and hiring efforts.”