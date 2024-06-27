ARTEX Global Markets And Exactpro Release A Joint Case Study On AI-Enabled Software Testing Of The Art Shares MTF

ARTEX Global Markets, providers of the first regulated Art Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF), has collaborated with Exactpro to streamline its platform delivery and software testing practice. Having successfully listed its first artwork – Francis Bacon, “Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer”, 1963, LU2583605592 – on 8 March 2024, ARTEX Global Markets has been running incident-free since then. The collaboration results are now available in the form of a case study.

Co-founded in 2020 by art enthusiasts and financial market experts H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein and Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi, ARTEX Global Markets is enabling the trading of a new regulated asset class – art shares. ARTEX Global Markets is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) supervised by the Financial Markets Authority of Liechtenstein and operating within the European MiFID II legislative framework.



The joint case study focuses on the collaborative work conducted by the ARTEX and Exactpro teams ahead of, during and post-launch, to ensure the required level of quality and operational resilience of the new trading venue. It highlights the use of Exactpro's AI Testing approach that was tailored to the ARTEX Global Markets needs and encompassed end-to-end functional and non-functional testing of the MTF's protocol and matching engine software.

Alexandre Reynaert, Chief Technology Officer, ARTEX Global Markets, comments on the ARTEX–Exactpro collaboration:

“Building a new trading venue is a rigorous exercise and guaranteeing a flawless experience for our members and participants is paramount. We needed to ensure that our trading venue is robust, consistent and compliant with industry standards, and Exactpro’s insights & experience were invaluable in achieving this goal.

“We wanted a partner that was agile, and able to adapt to our specific needs as we changed. Exactpro’s ability to adapt and update their test libraries & models was outstanding. Through the use of AI, the size and execution time of the testing process has been reduced without compromising the quality of the testing. There was also great value in the End-to-End testing aspect to ensure consistency and detect regressions.”

Iosif Itkin, co-CEO and co-founder, Exactpro, adds:

“Having invested in independent software testing at this early stage, ARTEX was able to avoid a lot of the common pitfalls, resolve defects early and at a lower cost, as well as significantly increase their overall delivery speed. The trading venue is now supported by an extensive test library that can be used regularly for regression testing and serve as a foundation for future growth.

“We very much appreciate the trust put in Exactpro in this collaboration and have enjoyed the opportunity to share our industry expertise and showcase our AI-enabled software testing approach.”

To read the full case study, please follow the link to the Exactpro website.