Arras Group Lists On The Professional Segment Of Euronext Growth Milan

21 st listing of 2023 on Euronext Growth Milan

Arras Group brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 200

42 nd listing on Euronext in 2023

Total placement volume of the offering equal to €1.9 million

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Arras Group on its listing on the professional segment of Euronext Growth Milan.

Arras Group is a second-home real estate development company that is active in the design, construction, purchase, sale and financial enhancement of housing proposals, with low environmental impact. The company is structured as an operating holding company that develops each initiative through an ad hoc real estate vehicle.

Arras Group represents the twenty-first listing on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium-sized companies and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 200. Arras Group is the forty-second listing of the year on Euronext.

In the placement phase Arras Group raised €1.9 million.

Enrico Arras, Managing Director of Arras Group, said: “We are very proud of the goal achieved today, the listing of Arras Group on Euronext Growth Milan testifies to our capabilities and the innovative, enterprising and international spirit that have always characterised us. This result represents for us an important step towards accelerating the development process, implementing new projects and creating a better future for us and for our customers. The listing is fully in line with our growth strategy, promoting, in the long run, a generational transition that can project us into the future with a leading role within the real estate landscape. We thank those who have believed in us and in our potential, and we are ready to work with determination and with the spirit that has always distinguished us, knowing that from today the Arras Group Family is bigger.”