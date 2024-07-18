ARISE IIP And Africa Finance Corporation Launch US$ 100M Capital Pool For African Entrepreneurs

ARISE IIP, the pan-African developer and operator of world-class industrial parks, and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the leading infrastructure solutions provider in Africa, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a dedicated US $100 million capital pool for African entrepreneurs who are establishing operations within any of the Arise IIP Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Africa.



At the heart of this partnership is a shared vision to uplift African entrepreneurs by providing them with much needed financing and advisory services to catalyse growth. AFC will also actively seek financing from Export Credit Agencies (ECAs), local and regional financial institutions to mobilise funding to support these companies. This concerted effort underscores ARISE IIP and AFC’s commitment to fostering industrialisation, job creation and economic prosperity in Africa.



Under this partnership, AFC's comprehensive suite of financial services will extend beyond financing to include financial advisory support for corporate finance, equipment financing and market entry including assisting with joint ventures and technical partnerships for sponsors that may require it, to ensure they are well-equipped to seize opportunities and thrive within the SEZs. By tapping into AFC's extensive network and expertise, ARISE IIP aims to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures entrepreneurship and drives sustainable economic development across the continent.



Gagan Gupta, CEO of ARISE IIP said about this partnership: “ARISE IIP is about empowerment. By empowering our customers, and ensuring they have the robust financial support needed to meet their operational objectives, this collaboration with Africa Finance Corporation, our long-lasting partner, takes us one step closer to realising our vision of an industrialised and prosperous Africa.”



Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of AFC said: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to offer strategic financial advisory and corporate finance services to firms focused on value capture and import substitution projects in Africa. By collaborating with our investee company Arise IIP and African entrepreneurs in our Special Economic Zones, we aim to foster an ecosystem that will increase trade, create jobs, and drive economic advancement on the continent.”