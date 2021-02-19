Arctic Fish Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

The Icelandic salmon farming company Arctic Fish has today been admitted to trading on Euronext Growth (ticker code: AFISH).
“We intend to continue to invest and build up profitable and sustainable operations, where the farming is in harmony with the environment and society,” says Stein Ove Tveiten , CEO of Arctic Fish.
Recently, the company raised NOK 550 million through a private placement that included NOK 350 million in new shares and NOK 200 million in sales of existing shares. In addition, there was an over-allotment (greenshoe option) bringing total proceeds raised in the offering to NOK 600 million. The placement attracted strong interest from Norwegian, Icelandic, Nordic and international high-quality institutional investors and was multiple times oversubscribed, announced Arctic Fish .
“We are very pleased with a successful private placement and this will secure the funding of the growth and further development of our value chain,” says Tveiten.
The shares in the new issue were sold at NOK 61.20 corresponding to a market capitalisation of NOK 1.95 billion.
Video of the virtual bell ceremony: https://youtu.be/vXtiCxMsHMA
About Arctic Fish Arctic Fish is one of the leading salmon farmers in Iceland, with an integrated value chain from hatchery to sea site locations. It has one of the most sustainable hatcheries in the world, and the only smolt facility in Iceland utilizing RAS technology. Arctic Fish is 100% self-sufficient in smolt, and has farming facilities strategically located in the west fjords of Iceland with pristine conditions favorable for salmon farming, enabling it to produce a sustainable premium salmon. www.arcticfish.is