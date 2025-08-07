Archax, Verseprop, Spitfire, Daizun And XDC Collaborate On Groundbreaking Tokenised Commercial Real Estate Financing

In a pioneering step toward the convergence of real estate, blockchain, and regulated digital finance, Archax, Verseprop, Spitfire Group, Daizun and the XDC Network have collectively announced the successful execution of a tokenised commercial real estate finance transaction. The companies believe this marks a significant milestone in the evolution of institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure.

This strategic collaboration brings together several industry leaders:

Archax, the first FCA-regulated digital securities exchange, broker, and custodian, brings deep expertise in compliant tokenised asset infrastructure and regulated capital markets access.

Verseprop, a proptech innovator transforming real estate finance and investment through tokenisation, bridges traditional real estate finance markets with next-generation digital ownership models.

Spitfire Group has been active in the collateralised lending space for many years, delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns across a range of secured finance strategies. With a focus on institutional standards and robust underwriting, Spitfire is proud to participate in this pioneering initiative, helping to bring the benefits of real estate-backed lending to a broader audience through the power of tokenisation.

Daizun Investments is a principal lender based in London and the South Coast, specialising in bridging and development finance for the UK property sector. They offer fast, flexible funding solutions for property investors, developers, asset managers, and SMEs.

XDC Network is an enterprise-grade, open-source blockchain protocol. An EVM-compatible chain with smart contract capabilities, it is uniquely suited to revolutionise, decentralise, and liquify the trade finance industry through the tokenization of real-world assets and financial instruments.

This transaction showcases how real-world assets – specifically commercial real estate – can be digitally financed and traded using blockchain technology, unlocking new efficiencies and liquidity pathways. By combining regulatory clarity, asset-backed token issuance, and decentralised settlement layers, the initiative demonstrates the maturity and readiness of tokenised finance to scale in institutional markets.

Nick Donovan, CRO of Archax, commented: “This project showcases how regulated digital asset infrastructure can be applied to real-world finance. We are pleased to support this transaction using our FCA-regulated framework and continue to lead the way in tokenised markets.”

Joel Coren, CEO of Verseprop, added: "Our mission has always been to redefine the real estate sector, and we are doing that with institutional-grade clients and transformative projects. By tokenising commercial real estate alongside trusted partners like Archax, Spitfire Group, Daizun and XDC, we are demonstrating that real estate finance can be faster, more efficient, and significantly more cost-effective than traditional models. This is the future of real estate and the future of finance.

James Edwards, Co-Founder at Daizun Investments, added: “Working with Verseprop has given us direct insight into the transformative potential of tokenised real estate finance - seamless, agile, and built for the future of the sector. This landmark transaction highlights how leading institutional partners - including Archax, Spitfire, Verseprop and XDC - are collectively reshaping the landscape of on-chain real estate funding. Here at Daizun, we are pleased to contribute to a transaction that not only aligns with our financing goals but also sets a new standard for innovation across the industry.”

Kenneth Cowan, Director at XDC, said: “The XDC Network is purpose-built for real-world asset tokenisation, and this transaction illustrates the practical utility of blockchain in institutional finance. We’re excited to support scalable, secure tokenised finance initiatives like this one.”

This landmark deal sets a precedent for how blockchain, regulatory clarity, and asset innovation can combine to deliver greater transparency, efficiency, and global access to high-value asset classes, like commercial real estate.