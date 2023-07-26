Archax Unveils Innovative Crypto Exchange - Redefines Digital Asset Trading For Institutional Investors

Archax, the global, regulated, digital asset exchange, broker and custodian, has today announced the launch of its institutional focused, 24x7 crypto exchange. The Archax crypto exchange has been built with a professional and institutional audience in mind and delivers all the controls and processes that they both need and expect - solidifying its position as a pioneer in bringing together the crypto community and traditional investment space.

With a steadfast commitment to providing institutional investors with secure platforms, Archax's crypto exchange delivers a smooth, efficient and familiar trading experience. The exchange's configurable multi-screen interface, built with partners interop.io and ChartIQ, empowers users to tailor their trading environment to their specific needs, enhancing productivity and enabling swift decision-making.

Graham Rodford, CEO and co-founder of Archax, comments: "We are thrilled to launch our crypto exchange, delivering a comprehensive and innovative trading platform for professional investors. By combining our institutional know-how, regulatory expertise, advanced technology and strong partnerships, we are empowering institutions to navigate the digital asset market with confidence and efficiency."

One of the key highlights of this Archax market is its robust API connectivity, allowing for seamless integration with institutional trading systems and workflows. This integration ensures that clients can easily incorporate the exchange into their existing infrastructure, streamlining their operations and maximizing efficiency.

In line with Archax's dedication to meeting market demands, the crypto exchange plans to introduce additional trading pairs in the coming weeks and throughout the rest of the year, starting initially with BTC and ETH vs USD pairs. This expansion will further enhance the liquidity and trading options available to institutional investors, enabling them to access a broader range of digital assets through a trusted platform.

The new crypto exchange complements Archax’s recently launched insolvency remote custody offering, combining to create a compelling ecosystem for institutional and professional users. The ability to securely hold digital assets, traditional securities and fiat assets in custody, while also having access to the new crypto exchange and crypto OTC service, creates real utility for clients looking to safely and efficiently navigate the digital asset landscape.

Archax stands at the forefront of the digital asset industry, and applies compliance and regulatory standards to ensure that institutional investors can trade with familiarity and confidence.

For more information about the Archax crypto exchange and its services, please visit www.archax.com or contact the team at info@archax.com.