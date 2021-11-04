Archax Subsidiary Montis Digital Expands Team To Build Digital Post-Trade Ecosystem - Onboards BNY Mellon And Broadridge Veterans, Steve Higgins And David Gest

Montis Digital, the Archax subsidiary focussed on building digitally native post-trade infrastructure, has today announced the expansion of its senior management team, with the appointment of Steve Higgins and David Gest.
Steve Higgins joins the Montis team as Head of Operations, responsible for building the operations function and delivering post-trade go-live services. Previously, Steve held senior operations roles at BNY Mellon, Pershing, UBS, and Credit Suisse. He was also Product Manager at DTCC subsidiary, Omgeo. Steve brings a wealth of post-trade experience across operational processes, regulatory oversight, and technology transformation.
David Gest joins the Montis team as Head of Product, responsible for product strategy development and the roadmap from Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to the full suite of post-trade services. David brings a wealth of market infrastructure and product management experience, having recently worked with Clearstream and led a team for the development of settlement solutions with LCH, that was subsequently awarded ‘Best Innovation in Market Infrastructure’ in the Global Custodian Awards 2021. Prior to that, David worked as a Principal Consultant for Broadridge and was tasked with managing CCP exposures efficiently. David has also worked in project and product roles at Capco, Murex and Atos Euronext.
Martin Watkins, CEO of Montis Digital, comments: “As we build out the next generation of digitally native post-trade infrastructure for capital markets leveraging blockchain technology, it was vital that we have the right people in place from both the product and operational perspectives. Steve and David bring unrivalled expertise across both these areas, bringing significant first-hand experience of implementing innovative post-trade initiatives to the Montis senior management team, as we finalise our design and regulatory applications before the implementation phase of this exciting initiative kicks off”.
Montis Digital, a subsidiary of the Archax group, is leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionise the post-trade space and allow tokenised assets, such as digital securities or security tokens, to realise their full potential. The Montis DLT post-trade market infrastructure is designed to be blockchain agnostic and will be available to exchanges and market participants globally.