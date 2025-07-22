Archax Group Set To Acquire Deutsche Digital Assets, Further Extending EU Footprint - Adds Crypto ETPs To Its Suite Of Digital Asset Products

UK based and regulated digital asset exchange, broker and custodian, Archax, is planning to further extend its regulated EU footprint by acquiring Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA), the Germany based digital asset manager. This follows Archax’s acquisition last year of Spanish broker KSCM, which was part of the firm’s continued ambition to establish the EU and UK’s most complete set of digital asset regulated structures, placing the firm in a unique position.

DDA is a German-based asset manager with approximately $70 million AUM, offering crypto ETPs and a suite of institutional products. DDA also has extensive European distribution channels through its active network of European banks and asset managers.

By acquiring DDA, which is licensed under BaFin, Archax extends its EU presence into Germany and France. Specifically, it allows Archax to add to its EU regulatory stack with the addition of Advisory, Distribution, Portfolio Management and Contract Brokerage permissions. This covers the full spectrum of regulated digital asset solutions across Europe and the UK from tokenised funds and securities to active crypto strategies.

With the UK market opening up to crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), per the FCA approving the first UK listings of crypto ETPs for professional investors earlier this year and, with so much global uncertainty potentially contributing too, the role of digital assets is swelling. With the acquisition of DDA, Archax believe they’re uniquely positioned to offer comprehensive access to digital assets from native, on-chain crypto via their regulated exchange, to fully institutional-grade crypto ETPs tailored for professional investors.

Alongside crypto, Archax also offers tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) - unlocking new efficiencies and investment opportunities through blockchain technology. This combination of native crypto, institutional ETPs, and tokenized RWAs, positions Archax as one of Europe’s leading digital asset platforms.

Graham Rodford, CEO and co-founder of Archax, comments: “Archax is an ambitious business, and we believe that our regulatory structure is on the way to becoming one of the most extensive in the digital asset industry, and acquiring DDA furthers that ambition. Germany and France for example, two of the largest and most regulation-driven markets in Europe, are covered via DDA’s existing structure and relationships. Hence, I’m delighted to see them joining our Archax family.”

Maximilian Lautenschläger, Managing Partner at DDA said: “We’ve known the team at Archax for several years and have always seen how complementary our strengths are. Joining their family creates incredible synergy: we bring deep access to institutional investors across Germany, France, and Switzerland who are actively looking for tokenised products. At the same time, Archax opens the door to the UK market, where crypto ETPs are now gaining momentum among professional and soon, retail investors. The timing couldn’t be better. Together, we’re building what we believe will become the leading European digital asset champion.”