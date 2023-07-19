Archax Gains ISO 27001 Certification

Archax, the FCA regulated digital asset exchange, broker and custodian, today announced that it has successfully gained ISO27001 certification; a testament to its commitment to meeting strict security and compliance standards. This certification is backed by the International Standards Organization (ISO), providing assurance for all Archax clients.

Archax strives to provide safe, secure services through comprehensive regulatory frameworks – something which is bolstered greatly by attaining this ISO27001 status. It also cements Archax’s position as London’s most regulated digital asset exchange, brokerage and custodian.

Ensuring clients feel comfortable when using the Archax platform is paramount to its vision. Achieving ISO27001 accreditation proves its dedication to meeting global standards along with strengthening existing security measures even further than before. This certification will also further enable Archax to continue growing in the sector and become a recognised leader in the space, globally.

Ben Brown, Chief Compliance Officer at Archax, commented: “The successful attainment of ISO27001 reinforces our policies of adhering to stringent regulations and control measures across all aspects of our operational infrastructure.”