Archax Expands Crypto Reach With Talos Partnership - Gains Access To Liquidity And Adds Exchange Venue To Platform

Archax, the only FCA regulated exchange, broker, and custodian for digital assets, today announced a strategic partnership with Talos, the leading institutional crypto trading platform. Through this partnership, Archax will leverage it's FCA cryptoasset registration combined with the market-leading capabilities of the Talos platform to unlock access to a diverse array of crypto liquidity providers and venues. This move will fortify Archax's burgeoning OTC trading desk, empowering it to navigate crypto markets with enhanced liquidity and efficiency.

In addition to bolstering its OTC trading capabilities, Archax will also integrate its institutional-grade exchange and custody services directly into the Talos platform. By doing so, Archax extends its premium offerings to Talos's unmatched institutional trading network, including a spectrum of regulated digital assets, like tokenised money market funds and crypto capital protect notes.

Graham Rodford, CEO and co-founder of Archax, commented: "Our collaboration with Talos represents yet another step forward in our mission to empower institutional investors with seamless access to all types of digital assets – from unregulated cryptocurrencies to regulated tokenised real-world-assets. By partnering with Talos, we're set to offer unparalleled liquidity, reliability, and robustness to the global institutional trading community.”

Commenting on the partnership, Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos, remarked, "We are thrilled to join forces with Archax in our shared commitment to drive institutional adoption of digital assets. By integrating Archax's exchange and custody services into the Talos platform, we are providing our institutional clients with access to digital assets solutions that meet rigorous standards for security and regulation.”

The Archax-Talos partnership represents another milestone in the convergence of the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape with established best-practices, expected by sophisticated, professional parties. By combining their respective expertise and resources, Archax and Talos continue to drive the future of institutional-grade digital asset trading.