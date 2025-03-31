Archax Establishes US Base With Broker-Dealer Acquisition - Expands Its Global Regulatory Reach Beyond UK And EU Markets

Archax, the UK FCA regulated digital and traditional asset exchange, broker and custodian, today announced the acquisition of Globacap Private Markets Inc. (Globacap PMI), a US SEC and FINRA regulated broker-dealer and alternative trading system (ATS), to be renamed Archax Markets US. This acquisition will enable Archax to extend its distribution/reach into the US market, and follows its recently announced acquisition of Spanish broker King and Shaxon Capital Markets (Archax Markets) – which gives Archax a regulated presence in the EU, once change of control approval is complete.

Globacap PMI currently operates a regulated broker-dealer and alternative trading system (ATS) to provide primary and secondary securities transactions in US private markets. Through this acquisition, Archax will leverage these permissions and capabilities to offer its relevant core real-world asset (RWA) products and services in the US.

Archax provides issuance, custody, distribution and trading for assets in both traditional and digital form. It has introduced products across multiple asset classes, including tokenised money-market funds, corporate bonds, carbon credits and uranium on its platform. Archax will also be adding other traditional assets into the mix – starting with UK equities and gilts, and soon US instruments too.

“The Archax vision has always been to offer our RWA products and services globally”, explains Graham Rodford, CEO and co-founder of Archax. “The acquisition of Globacap PMI in the US builds on the strong partnership we already have with them in the UK, and is a part of that global strategy. In particular, we want to help support institutional market participants transition from traditional to digital assets and give them the regulated tools and services they need to do that. The US is an enormous and important global market – and with the recent change of government and new, clearer and more open regulated landscape, it is important for firms in our space to have a clear US strategy – and this transaction gives us just that.”

Archax is focused on digital asset products and services for professionals and institutions, and tokenises RWAs onto a number of DLTs/blockchains, including Algorand, Arbitrum, Ethereum, Etherlink, Hedera Hashgraph, Polygon, Solana, Stellar, XDC and XRPL.