Aquis Exchange PLC: New Senior Management Appointments - Strengthening The Management Team For Future Growth

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L), the exchange services company, has made a series of management changes to better reflect its post-Brexit structure, as well as its future growth and expansion plans for both its London and Paris offices.
David Stevens joined Aquis this month in the newly-created role of Chief Revenue Officer. David, who will be based in London, will oversee the sales and client servicing activities across all geographies and across a number of Aquis’ revenue streams – Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange and data. Prior to joining Aquis, David was CEO of foreign exchange broker Global Reach Group. Previous roles also include senior positions at Investment Technology Group, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.
Graham Dick, who currently holds the role of Head of Sales for the Company as well as CEO of Aquis Exchange Europe, is retiring. He will, however, remain as a consultant to the Company. Jonathan Clelland, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer will be moving to Paris in the summer and will take on the additional role of Chief Executive Officer of Aquis Exchange Europe, subject to regulatory approval from the French authorities. Jonathan is a fluent French speaker and previously worked in France. Jonathan will continue in his other roles.
In the finance department, Richard Fisher joined Aquis as Director of Finance earlier in the year and is based in London. Prior to joining Aquis, Richard was Director of Finance at Redwood Bank and other previous roles include Chief Accountant at RBS Group. Richard’s appointment follows that of CTO Viet Lee’s arrival in 2020.
Alasdair Haynes, Chief Executive Officer of Aquis, commented:
“As Aquis continues to grow and we adapt to the post-Brexit landscape, we have decided to further strengthen both the team overall and, in particular, to increase our presence in Paris by basing the Company CFO/COO in France rather than the UK.
I want to thank Graham for his huge contribution to Aquis over the last 7 years and I am very grateful that he has agreed to stay on as a consultant to the Company. His knowledge of markets is vast and, I believe, he has still much to give our community.
Lastly, I want to welcome Richard and David onboard. I have worked with David in the past and I know he will be a great asset to the management team as Aquis continues to expand. I believe we now have the right group of people in place to drive the business to the next level.”