Aquis Exchange Appoints New Chair

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L), the exchange services group, is pleased to announce that Glenn Collinson has been appointed to succeed Niki Beattie as Chair of Aquis Exchange. The appointment is effective 1 January 2022. Niki steps down from the Board after nine years, having joined Aquis Exchange as its first Chair in January 2013.
Glenn’s appointment follows a search for a suitable successor to the position of Chair of Aquis Exchange, co-ordinated by Senior Independent Director Richard Bennett, which considered both external and internal candidates for the role.
Glenn first joined the Company's Board in March 2019 before transferring to the Board of Aquis Stock Exchange Limited ("AQSE") in March 2020. Glenn re-joined the Group’s Board on 17 September 2021 as an independent non-executive director (INED).
Glenn started his career at Racal and worked for Motorola, Texas Instruments and Cambridge Consultants Ltd. before co-founding Cambridge Silicon Radio in 1998. There he served as an executive director and helped grow the company from a concept to a $3 billion market capitalisation entity in 2006 (as CSR PLC) and one of the biggest players in the Bluetooth market. Since leaving CSR he has held a number of non-executive directorships in UK and French companies - both public and private - that specialise in technology.
He is a member of the Institute of Engineering and Technology and holds an MSc in Electronics from Durham University as well as an MBA from Cranfield University. He was a member of the CSR team that was awarded the Royal Academy of Engineering’s MacRobert Award for Innovation in 2005.
Niki Beattie commented:
“I am proud of how far Aquis Exchange has come and would like to thank the Board, staff and shareholders for their support during my tenure. The Company has grown and diversified significantly since I started. Now is an opportune time to hand over to Glenn, with the business in great shape and well placed for the next stage of its development. I wish him and the company all the best.”
Glenn Collinson commented:
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to succeed to the position of Chair of Aquis Exchange PLC. There is a very bright future ahead and I look forward to working with the Board to continue to lead the Company into the next successful stage of its journey. On behalf of the whole Board, I would like to thank Niki for her outstanding service and pivotal contribution since inception leading to the successful establishment of Aquis’ in the European financial services industry”.
Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis, said:
“I am delighted that the Board has chosen Glenn Collinson as Niki’s successor. The last nine years have been a transformational period for Aquis Exchange and the Board, under the leadership of Niki, has helped to lay strong foundations for the future. With Glenn’s wealth of experience and his knowledge of the Group, with previous stints on both the Aquis Exchange and AQSE boards, I am confident that his energy, perspective and commitment will support Aquis Exchange to go from strength to strength.”