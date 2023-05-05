April 2023 Figures At Eurex

Eurex, Europe’s leading derivatives exchange, reports a 15 percent decrease in total trading volume to 115.7 million contracts in April from 136.8 million contracts in the same month last year. Interest rate derivatives decreased by 16 percent year-on-year in April from 49.2 million to 41.5 million traded contracts. Index derivatives decreased by 13 percent, from 58.2 million to 50.8 million contracts traded. Equity derivatives trading declined 20 percent from April 2022 to 23.4 million contracts.

In OTC clearing, overnight index swaps recorded strongest performance with notional outstanding increasing by 52 percent in April year-on-year to EUR 2,917 billion and average daily cleared volumes even rising 88 percent to EUR 15 billion over the same period. Total notional outstanding increased 21 percent in April to EUR 33,126 billion.

Eurex Repo, Eurex’s leading electronic market for secured funding and financing, recorded a major increase in daily GC Pooling volumes in April, up 172 percent to EUR 149.0 billion, whereby average daily volume in the Repo market went up by 41 percent to EUR 210.0 billion. The total average daily term-adjusted volume grew by 77 percent in April.

Business overview – April 2023

April 2023 April

2022 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 50.8 58.2 -13% Interest rate derivatives (million) 41.5 49.2 -16% Equity derivatives (million) 23.4 29.3 -20% Total (million)1 115.7 136.8 -15% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 33,126 27,419 +21% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 13,834 12,251 +13% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 2,917 1,920 +52% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 159 233 -32% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 22 23 -5% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 15 8 +88% Compression volumes (billion EUR) - 108 N/A Repo: Average daily term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 149.0 54.8 +172 Repo Market (billion EUR) 210.0 148.7 +41 Total (billion EUR) 359.0 203.5 +77

1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.

2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.

3 Includes all currencies.