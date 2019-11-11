Appointments Made To Lead BIS Central Bank Groups

Central bank Governors meeting at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a hub for central banks and other financial regulatory and supervisory authorities, made a number of appointments to lead key central bank groups.
- The BIS Board of Directors appointed Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, as Chair of the Global Economy Meeting (GEM) and the Economic Consultative Committee, after consultations with members of the GEM. The GEM and the ECC are among the principal meetings held at the BIS every two months.
The appointment takes effect on 1 February 2020 for a three year-term. Mr Powell succeeds Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, who has chaired the two groups since December 2017.
We thank Mark Carney for his excellent chairing of these two committees and more generally for his contributions in various capacities to the BIS and the international central banking and regulatory community since 2008.
We look forward to working with Jerome Powell and benefiting from his broad experiences.
Mr Powell has been a member of the Federal Reserve Board since 2012 and its Chair since 2018. He has a distinguished record of service both as a public servant and in the private sector.
- The BIS Board also appointed John Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as Chair of the BIS Consultative Council for the Americas (CCA), an advisory committee to the Board.
His two-year term starts on 9 January 2020. Mr Williams replaces Julio Velarde, Governor of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru, who has chaired the Council since January 2018.
- Central bank Governors of the GEM appointed Sir Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, as Chair of the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI), the global standard setter for payment, clearing and settlement services. His three-year term starts on 1 January 2020.
Sir Jon succeeds Benoît Cœuré, a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, who has been CPMI Chair since September 2013.
- Separately, the Group of Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS), the governing body of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, has selected François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Bank of France, as its new Chair after consultations among its members. His three-year term starts immediately.
He succeeds Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank until 31 October 2019, who had chaired the GHOS since July 2013.
Governors expressed their gratitude to Mr Carney, Mr Draghi, Mr Velarde and Mr Cœuré for their leadership and wished Mr Powell, Mr Villeroy de Galhau, Mr Williams and Sir Jon every success in their new roles.
Finally, the BIS Board elected ECB President Christine Lagarde as a member, replacing Mr Draghi.