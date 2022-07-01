Appointments Made To Lead BIS Central Bank Committees

John Williams (Federal Reserve Bank of New York) appointed Chair of the Markets Committee (MC) for three years from January 2023.

At their recent meeting at the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, the central bank Governors of the Global Economy Meeting (GEM) made three appointments to lead key central bank committees.

John Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, has been appointed Chair of the Markets Committee for three years from January 2023. He will succeed Jacqueline Loh, Deputy Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), whose term expires in the same month.

The GEM extended the term of Sir Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, as Chair of the CPMI, until his tenure at the Bank of England ends in October 2023.

The GEM also appointed Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, to a second term as Chair of the CGFS, until June 2024.

Background

Further information on the BIS Committees: