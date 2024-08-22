Appointment Of Mr. Peter Situmbeko Nalitolela As The Chief Executive Officer Of Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC

This is to inform the public that the Board of Directors of Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) Plc during its 30th Extra Ordinary Meeting held on 24th June 2024 approved appointment of Mr. Peter Situmbeko Nalitolela as Chief Executive Officer of DSE PLC, effective 1st August, 2024.

Mr. Nalitolela brings in wealth of experience and expertise garnered from large public and private sector organisations, most recently serving as Director and Head of Treasury & Financial Markets at National Bank of Commerce (NBC) Limited. He has financial markets experience with good exposure to other major sectors of economy. He has international exposure with good knowledge on how global markets work and he has engaged in primary and secondary markets. His personality is endowed with leadership skills embedded in humility and mindfulness. With this background, he is poised to drive growth and innovation at the DSE.

The Board of DSE is confident that appointment of Mr. Nalitolela, will strengthen DSE’s ability towards achieving our key strategic objectives and create enduring value for all shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Nalitolela on his appointment.

ISSUED BY:

Ellinami Minja

CHAIRMAN, DSE BOARD OF DIRECTORS