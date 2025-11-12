Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Appointment: BIS Global Economy Meeting And Economic Consultative Committee Chair

Date 12/11/2025

The Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has today announced that Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, will succeed Jerome H Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, as Chair of the Global Economy Meeting (GEM) and Economic Consultative Committee (ECC) from May 2026. The GEM and the ECC are among the principal meetings held at the BIS every two months.

