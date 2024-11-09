Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

AppLovin Corporation To Join The Nasdaq-100 Index® Beginning November 18, 2024

Date 09/11/2024

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that AppLovin Corporation (Nasdaq: APP), will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX®) and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXE™) prior to market open on Monday, November 18, 2024AppLovin Corporation will replace Dollar Tree, Inc. (Nasdaq: DLTR) in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index.

Dollar Tree, Inc. will also be removed from the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXX™), the Nasdaq-100 ESG™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXESG™), the Nasdaq-100 Sustainable ESG Select™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXSES™) , the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30™ Index (Nasdaq: NDX70™), and the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 UCITS™ Index (Nasdaq: NDX70U™) on the same date. AppLovin Corporation will be considered for inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXT™), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (NDXTMC™), and the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (NDXT10™) at the next quarterly rebalancing.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.applovin.com/.

