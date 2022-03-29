Applied Artificial Intelligence Corporation And Stanley Capital Announce Partnership To Bring Artificial Intelligence To Private Equity Investments - AAICO's AI Technologies Will Be Deployed Across Stanley Capital, As Well As Integrated Into Its Stanley Labs Technology Arm To Identify New Investments And Enhance Its Portfolio Companies

Stanley Capital ('SCP'), the European and U.S.-focused mid-market private equity firm focused on growing sustainable businesses in the Healthcare, Technology and Resource Efficiency sectors, and Applied Artificial Intelligence Corporation ('AAICO'), a leading artificial intelligence ('AI') technology company headquartered in the UAE, are pleased to announce a landmark AI partnership aimed at transforming private equity investing.
The partnership will entail using AAICO's proprietary AI technologies within Stanley Labs ('S-Labs'), Stanley Capital's technology arm, which focuses on developing and using AI and automation products to identify, evaluate and create value within SCP, its Healthcare Services and Software Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle ('SPAC'), and its portfolio companies.
AAICO and Stanley Capital first partnered on SCP's $216 million SPAC, Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp., which listed on NASDAQ on December 10, 2021 (NASDAQ:HAIA). AAICO's involvement in HAIA marks one of the first examples of a UAE entity partnering in a successful $200+ million NASDAQ SPAC listing.
"Our overall investment process is anchored by our deep quantitative and fundamental research that will be significantly enhanced by our partnership with AAICO to apply AI automation to understanding and creating value across our portfolio," said Simon Cottle, Founding Partner at Stanley Capital.
"Our ground-breaking value creation partnership with Stanley Capital marks an important milestone for the private equity ecosystem, as one of the first alliances between a private equity fund and an AI technology firm," said Arya H. Bolurfrushan, Founder and CEO of AAICO. "At AAICO, AI is not just a buzzword, rather we rigorously apply AI to repetitive, mission-critical processes to unlock value, and we look forward to exploring more opportunities to apply our AI technology across Stanley Capital's portfolio and investment pipeline."