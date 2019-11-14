Application Opens For Prestigious Fellowship In Islamic Finance Under The Securities Commission Malaysia – Oxford Centre For Islamic Studies’ Thought Leadership Programme

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) plays a dual role in the regulation and development of Malaysia’s capital market, of which the Islamic capital market is a vital component. Thought leadership has been an important pillar for the SC in advancing global development of Islamic capital markets, strengthening Malaysia’s position in Islamic finance.
One of the initiatives is the collaboration with the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies (OCIS), a Recognised Independent Centre of the University of Oxford, UK for the Scholar in Residence (SIR) Programme in Islamic Finance. Under this programme, academicians or practitioners of Islamic finance will take up residence at OCIS to conduct applied research on a topic of contemporary issues in Islamic finance, particularly relating to Islamic capital markets.
In this regard, the SC is inviting applications for the ninth Visiting Fellowship at OCIS under the SIR Programme for 2020/21 academic year commencing October 2020. Applicants must have extensive experience in Islamic finance and/or a closely related discipline, and demonstrate competence in conducting independent academic research. The closing date for submissions is 3 February 2020.
The selected Scholar will take up residence in Oxford to conduct the research and to participate in a range of academic activities at OCIS. In addition, the Visiting Fellow is expected to give occasional lectures and conduct seminars, engage in collaborative study, and conduct outreach to relevant institutions.
The SIR Programme was set up in 2012 following a resolution made at the SC-OCIS Roundtable on Islamic Finance, an annual flagship event. It has received global response from various jurisdictions, representing the diversity and worldwide acceptance of Islamic finance.
For further details on the SIR Programme, please visit the Visiting Fellowship section on the OCIS website at www.oxcis.ac.uk.